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Emergency Sept 11, 2021 Broadcast! Epic Must-See Marathon Transmission
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230 views • September 12, 2021
The Alex Jones Show Emergency Broadcast (Full Show) - Commercial Free - 9-11-21
On the historic 20th anniversary of the deep state 9/11 false flag attacks, Alex Jones interviews Dr. Richard Bartlett, M.D., Joel Skousen, Steve Quayle, Robert Barnes, vaccine victim Ernest Ramirez & more.
Help save lives and share this emergency broadcast
In this packed emergency special broadcast on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Alex Jones is joined by numerous amazing guests including Joel Skousen and Dr. Peter Quayle to break down the public’s total collapse of confidence in government stemming from 9/11 and the Iraq War that’s led all the way to Joe Biden’s humiliating Afghanistan withdrawal. Also, we’ll discuss Biden’s draconian new vaccine mandate and what it means for your future unless you resist the medical dictatorship.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already woke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
On the historic 20th anniversary of the deep state 9/11 false flag attacks, Alex Jones interviews Dr. Richard Bartlett, M.D., Joel Skousen, Steve Quayle, Robert Barnes, vaccine victim Ernest Ramirez & more.
Help save lives and share this emergency broadcast
In this packed emergency special broadcast on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Alex Jones is joined by numerous amazing guests including Joel Skousen and Dr. Peter Quayle to break down the public’s total collapse of confidence in government stemming from 9/11 and the Iraq War that’s led all the way to Joe Biden’s humiliating Afghanistan withdrawal. Also, we’ll discuss Biden’s draconian new vaccine mandate and what it means for your future unless you resist the medical dictatorship.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already woke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://linktr.ee/TR76News
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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