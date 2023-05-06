Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Uncensored: The US Attacks the Kremlin, What Now with Simeon Boikov
70 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Maria Zeee Uncensored


May 5, 2023


Mounting evidence suggests the US may be behind the assassination attempt on President Putin and the attack on the Kremlin. Simeon Boikov joins us to discuss the largest escalation of WWIII to date, and what this means for the United States, and the world.


Follow The Aussie Cossack here: https://rumble.com/c/TheAussieCossack


Buy high-quality magnesium and use promo code 'MARIA' to receive your discount:


http://magbreakthrough.com/maria


To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/


If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:


https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria


Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:


https://sat123.com/maria/


If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2m8iu0-live-7pm-et-uncensored-the-us-attacks-the-kremlin-what-now-with-simeon-boik.html


Keywords
presidentrussiausww3putinunited statesattacksmoscowassassination attemptwwiiikremlinuncensoredescalationmaria zeeesimeon boikov

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket