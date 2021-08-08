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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 1) Introduction - Welcoming Justice Anna Von Reitz - California Assembly
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32 views • August 08, 2021
Assembly key members welcoming Justice Anna to start the meeting. It was the first time Justice Anna speaks in a Zoom meeting to Cali Assembly to sort important challenges that California Assembly is facing. The situation in California had some misunderstanding for various reasons. The first thing should have been done is contact Justice Anna immediately using different means such as emails, phone number, or mailing a letter. Always get in touch with Justice Anna to clarify any misunderstanding.
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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