Netanyahu REVEALS his Gaza 2035 Plan, Israel’s new Dubai
Neroke-5
Published Yesterday

The invasion of Rafah is beginning at the same time Netanyahu has unveiled their true plan for Gaza... it's their 2035 Gaza plan to rebuild Gaza into an Israeli version of Dubai.

politicsisraelconspiracynetanyahugaza

