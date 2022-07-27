Michigan Cannabis Market Growth

Since adult-use cannabis sales kicked off in Michigan in 2019, the market has experienced rapid growth. In April 2022, total market sales (medical and adult-use sales) in the state nearly eclipsed $200M in a single month, falling just $5M short.

However, when we start digging into the drivers of the growth in the Michigan cannabis market, we also see prices of products declining steadily. Below, we take a close look at the recent trends in cannabis sales growth in the Michigan cannabis market and the underlying drivers.

Episode 994 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…

#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData

https://youtu.be/Hx8bP5ERuzs