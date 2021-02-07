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This is What Climate Change Looks Like
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70 views • February 07, 2021
Year after year they proclaim the climate is changing; it's a disaster; it's a crisis. I live in a temperate zone. I don't see that anything has changed. Winter, spring, summer, fall. Repeat. My climate forecast for the near future remains the same unless something knocks the planet out of its current orbit. Enjoy. (Recorded on August 16, 2019)
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