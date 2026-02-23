Wide kilometer-long tunnels, capable of accommodating a car, leading to the command post of the 36th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

The underground command post itself is located at a depth of 3 meters, with a covering of concrete slabs, logs, and earth to protect against aerial bombs and GMLRS missiles.

The Russian Armed Forces’ underground city in the Special Military Operation zone has been shown on video for the first time.

The Rossiya TV channel aired footage from the underground complex built on the Zaporozhye direction. Vehicles move through its tunnels, and the concrete cap over the headquarters of the 36th Brigade is designed to withstand a direct hit from an aerial bomb.

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 23, 2026

▪️Belgorod was again subjected to another missile attack (https://t.me/pomochvoenoslujachim31/25192) during the night, with serious damage to the energy infrastructure and power outages, water supply and heating in residents' homes. Windows and roofs of apartment and private buildings, as well as production plant equipment, were damaged. The previous missile attack occurred yesterday during the day.

▪️Throughout the day, the enemy launched a convoy of UAVs towards Moscow. The Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 320 [❗️] enemy drones between 8:00 and 23:00. Air defense operations were reported at night from Melitopol in the Zaporozhye region and the Rostov region. In Sevastopol, an air raid siren sounded. Media reported powerful explosions over Saratov and Engels, Tatarstan.

▪️The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Chernomorsk (Ilyichivsk) in the Odessa region, Sumy, Zaporozhye, and Pavlograd. The enemy noted strikes on railway infrastructure in Donbass, in the Zaporozhye, Nikolaev, and Odessa regions, with two locomotives damaged.

▪️In the Bryansk region, in the Podivotye and Nekislitsa settlements of the Sevsky district, civilians were injured by FPV strikes. In the Ponurovka settlement of the Starodubsky district - an arrival at a field medical station. Our units on the border report systematic drone attacks by the enemy.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the GRU "North" continues to maintain the initiative in the Sumy, Krasnopolsky and Glukhovsky districts, using aviation, artillery and TOS. On the Tetkin and Glushkov sections - mutual shellings.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a woman was injured by an FPV strike in the Pushkarnoe village of the Yakovlevsky district. In Malinovka, Belgorod district, a man was killed in a car by an FPV drone attack. In the Volokonovsky district near the Pervomaisky farm, a drone attacked a car, the driver died. A woman was injured at a plant near the Tserkovny farm.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the GRU "North" is fighting near Volchansk, southwest of Siminovka, in the Volchansky Khutors, on the Khatny section. The daily advance in the official reports is a couple of hundred meters a day.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the Privolye area, moving west of Nikiforovka, forming new "pockets". South, in the area of the recently captured Minkovka, our troops are fighting their way to the Seversky Donets - Donbass water canal.

▪️ Near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Russian Armed Forces are increasing the pressure north of the city. Grishino battles are already taking place in the central part, and aviation is launching FAB attacks on the nearby rear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Novokonstantinovka.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the GRU "East" continues to advance in the areas of the Rizdvyanka, Vozdvizhenka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Gorkoe and Komsomolskoe (Gulyaypole) settlements. The AFU are throwing in counterattacks with infantry and armored vehicles, and three counterattacks of the AFU have been repelled.

