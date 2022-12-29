Mirror, mirror on the wall, how many Donald Trumps are there in all? The twin systems or duplicates

What comes to mind when you read the word 'ritual?' Let us revisit the Bank of America murals in Charlotte, North Carolina, and mirror one particular fresco, shall we? Think critically now. Donald Trump might seem like a duplicitous man; however, what if he has a twin brother?





James 1:8

King James Version

A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways.





But what if there are two minds present, and those two minds are also double-minded? Credit to YouTuber David for allowing me to use his Bank of American Murals video about Donald Trump.





Here is the link to his YouTube channel:

Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFpDiAE21TuyHt1ZaFvN6lg/videos





