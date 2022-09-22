Crime in New York has skyrocketed out of control under a woke District Attorney.

Crime in New York has skyrocketed out of control under woke District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin has vowed to kick him out on day one. Zeldin's running mate, Alison Esposito, joins Greg to discuss.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.