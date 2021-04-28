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The Coronavirus and The UN Agenda 2030!
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421 views • April 28, 2021
Rev Danny Jones
1 John 4: 1-6
June 3, 2020
Thank you for joining Northlake Baptist Church in worship!
Our Vision:
Northlake Baptist Church strives to be a community of believers committed to growing in Christ and caring for others.
Our Mission:
The mission of Northlake Baptist Church is to Exalt the Savior, Evangelize the Sinner, Equip the Saints, and Encourage the Soul.
Stay Connected:
Website: http://www.northlakebaptist.org/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/northlakebaptistchurch
1 John 4: 1-6
June 3, 2020
Thank you for joining Northlake Baptist Church in worship!
Our Vision:
Northlake Baptist Church strives to be a community of believers committed to growing in Christ and caring for others.
Our Mission:
The mission of Northlake Baptist Church is to Exalt the Savior, Evangelize the Sinner, Equip the Saints, and Encourage the Soul.
Stay Connected:
Website: http://www.northlakebaptist.org/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/northlakebaptistchurch
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