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CIA ISIS moved into CIA Ukrainian Nazi witch nephilim avatar bodies to castrate & eat Russian humans
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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83 views • June 18, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). Human Ukrainian & Russians love each other. However, former CIA ISIS terrorist reptilian hybrid nephilim cannibal giants in miniature cloned hybrid human avatar bodies have moved into CIA Ukrainian Nazi SS Blackwater Ceres planet Nazi 4tth Reich imperial space fleet clone army’s avatar bodies, and they are doing the same thing they did in Syria by castrating and eating the Russian human specie people, just like they did in Noah’s Atlantis nephilim civilization days, but the pastors and “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” brain-dead religious Christian hordes and reputation-loving pastors are covering them up by hiding their identities and giving permission for them to take over earth. After the Draco reptilian chimera alien “bisexual pedophile cannibal Satanist witch nephilim” demon spirits inside the CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency’s ISIS terrorists were killed by Gog’s and Pleiadians’ Russian military, they seem to have all moved into new cloned hybrid human avatar bodies of CIA Blackwater company Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet Nazi SS Ukrainian soldiers who were killing Ukrainian humans. These Draco spirit nephilim giants of Noah’s days are now inside of the Ukrainian Nazi SS imperial space fleet clone army’s avatar bodies and doing the same thing they were doing in Syria. They are castrating the Russian human soldiers and eating them, just like they did in Noah’s days. The Dracos have not changed. This is not only being done in Ukraine, but also in the Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” White House and Capitol building and Pentagon and Buckingham Palace and UN building and schools and government buildings and churches and home basements and Vatican underground where the “snake in the Garden of Eden” Draco avatar nephilim giant “Anu of the Anunnaki” manages earth. These Draco avatars and reptilian hybrid Satanist miniature nephilim globalist elites and the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch Druid feminists hate the human men, who are made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, and the “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” reptilian nephilim pedophile cannibal Satanist witch avatar feminists hate the human men’s genitals that have the seed for creating more humans, so they are constantly kicking the men’s genitals in their Hollywood movies, and making comedies about men & fictitious patriarchy who they rule over, and villainizing, and making them infertile through food & chemtrails & water & EMF. It is the COVID19 biochemical weapon snake gene vaccine Draco avatar feminist pedophile cannibal reptilian hybrids “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” war against the human reproduction and the “Genesis 3:15 seed of the woman” human souled people, and their Nazi eugenics Satanist “Planned Parenthood” witches’ depopulation extermination agenda. The only thing is that they have on their side all the End Times most wicked hippy grandchildren generation Western feminist nations’ human women supporting them, and giving them permission to exterminate the human specie, and worshipping them as heroes, and removing their women’s head coverings just like Eve did in the Garden of Eden. God will not violate their human choice to be exterminated, because humans have been given authority over the earth.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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