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"What they are doing to Iran now is what they did in Gaza" - Omid Memarian, Iranian political analyst
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Omid Memarian, Iranian political analyst:

"What they are doing to Iran now is what they did in Gaza — on a far, far larger scale."

The war has shifted from military targets to civilizational destruction. This is no longer about the Islamic Republic or regime change. It is the destruction of Iran as a nation, as a people, as a civilization that has existed for thousands of years. Under international law, striking civilian infrastructure is a war crime.

Adding, Iran Parliament X post:

"Zionism –a supremacist ideology– seeks to eradicate authentic religiosity that opposes its genocidal agenda." - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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