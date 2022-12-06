Create New Account
Hidden His-Story of Man & Deep State: Act 5 - The Flood And The Seeds
Dustin Nemos
Published a day ago |

Act 5 - The Flood And The Seeds


The Great Flood of Noah was Real. And It covered up much of the ancient world, found in ruins just beneath the ocean’s floor along the coastline of the era. The story of Noah’s Ark really happened - but there’s much more. Noah brought the Nephilim over the flood, as well…

*SOME foul language/Graphic Content in this series*



Credits

Youtube: UniverseInsideYou

Youtube: Bright Insights

Hollywood’s Noah.

Rob Skiba’s Works


Center for Scientific Creation


Youtube: Relics of Truth


Watch the rest of this documentary here:


https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-his-story-of-man-myth-the-mystery-babylon-religion-of-the-deep-state/


https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war/



TheSerapeum.com is the worlds largest library of the occult (censored) and hidden history of Mankind, and Nephilim Kind. The Seed of the Serpent lives on, and the Seed War continues.


Welcome to the Seed War: You've been Warned.


At TheSerapeum.com, We Cover Ancient Aliens, Fallen Angels, Nephilim, Elongated Skulls, Biblical and Scriptural Deep Dives, Censored History, and Who Runs the World - as well as what THEY Believe and Worship (And the Cosmology They are Hiding From Us), Culture & Christ, get informed and involved, Join us in TheSerapeum.com


NOTE: any action by any media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".

