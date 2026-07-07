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drugs and hate
accelerate
a future so pure
twisted and numb
naked and dumb
arrogant stars
yeah!
no words
no spirals
corporate lies
emptiness and horror
kept enshrined
in prime time
don't fight
excite
worship delight
accelerate
forget and enjoy
accelerate
forget and enjoy
accelerate
you've got to learn
accelerate
to let yourself go boy
accelerate
forget about truth
accelerate
forget about choice
accelerate
forget about how
accelerate
to use your voice
be easy
just let go
of all
that you know
there is no time
for love or sacrifice
selfish pleasure
your delight
no words
no spirals
corporate lies
emptiness and horror
enshrined
in prime time
don't fight
excite
worship delight
accelerate
forget and enjoy
accelerate
forget and enjoy
accelerate
you've got to learn
accelerate
to let yourself go boy
accelerate
forget about truth
accelerate
forget about choice
accelerate
forget about how
accelerate
to use your voice
trapped in
digital worlds
neverending delight
you can do anything