drugs and hate

accelerate

a future so pure

twisted and numb

naked and dumb

arrogant stars



yeah!

no words

no spirals

corporate lies

emptiness and horror

kept enshrined

in prime time



don't fight

excite

worship delight



accelerate

forget and enjoy

accelerate

forget and enjoy

accelerate

you've got to learn

accelerate

to let yourself go boy

accelerate

forget about truth

accelerate

forget about choice

accelerate

forget about how

accelerate

to use your voice



be easy

just let go

of all

that you know

there is no time

for love or sacrifice

selfish pleasure

your delight



no words

no spirals

corporate lies

emptiness and horror

enshrined

in prime time



don't fight

excite

worship delight



accelerate

forget and enjoy

accelerate

forget and enjoy

accelerate

you've got to learn

accelerate

to let yourself go boy

accelerate

forget about truth

accelerate

forget about choice

accelerate

forget about how

accelerate

to use your voice



trapped in

digital worlds

neverending delight

you can do anything



but truly fight



