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Accelerate
neversaydie
neversaydie
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7 views • Yesterday

drugs and hate
accelerate
a future so pure
twisted and numb
naked and dumb
arrogant stars

yeah!
no words
no spirals
corporate lies
emptiness and horror
kept enshrined
in prime time

don't fight
excite
worship delight

accelerate
forget and enjoy
accelerate
forget and enjoy
accelerate
you've got to learn
accelerate
to let yourself go boy
accelerate
forget about truth
accelerate
forget about choice
accelerate
forget about how
accelerate
to use your voice

be easy
just let go
of all 
that you know
there is no time
for love or sacrifice
selfish pleasure
your delight

no words
no spirals
corporate lies
emptiness and horror
enshrined
in prime time

don't fight
excite
worship delight

accelerate
forget and enjoy
accelerate
forget and enjoy
accelerate
you've got to learn
accelerate
to let yourself go boy
accelerate
forget about truth
accelerate
forget about choice
accelerate
forget about how
accelerate
to use your voice

trapped in 
digital worlds
neverending delight
you can do anything

but truly fight


Keywords
musictechnodanceaccelerateneversaydie
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy