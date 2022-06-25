The Regulatory Capture Insiders at the FDA Are Going To Let Vaccine Companies Skip Out on Clinical Trials and Roll Out New Reformulated Shots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pchu296b
06/23/2022 Toby Rogers: Pfizer and Moderna have figured out a way to rig the game in perpetuity. And they call it the future framework, which is to allow these companies that are already failing to now just skip clinical trials altogether. And by the time we hit the fall, it’s not going to be those poorly performed shots in the market, it’s going to be these new reformulated shots that completely skipped clinical trials all together