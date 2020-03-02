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(Video 14) How Does the FDA Approve a Drug_
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5 views • March 02, 2020
This is a pro FDA video explaining how they approve a drug for the market which can be contrasted against all Videos from 1 - 14
See also the Swine Flu Hoax of 1976 for defective compulsory Vaccinations https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IIeM_Z8JYoc
This https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvtgnDS1yw6N/ (Stanley Plotkin Deposition)video is 9 hours but can be viewed at suggested video time stamp periods Jan 11 2018, 17 : 05 & 17 : 12 fwd to show the Vaccine Hoax which is disgusting. Human DNA, Monkey DNA, Mercury Aluminum, formaldehyde, pig DNA with aborted fetus tissue and other unsafe ingredients. and The Polio vaccinations led to this https://www.projectcensored.org/12-millions-of-americans-received-contami
See also the Swine Flu Hoax of 1976 for defective compulsory Vaccinations https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IIeM_Z8JYoc
This https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvtgnDS1yw6N/ (Stanley Plotkin Deposition)video is 9 hours but can be viewed at suggested video time stamp periods Jan 11 2018, 17 : 05 & 17 : 12 fwd to show the Vaccine Hoax which is disgusting. Human DNA, Monkey DNA, Mercury Aluminum, formaldehyde, pig DNA with aborted fetus tissue and other unsafe ingredients. and The Polio vaccinations led to this https://www.projectcensored.org/12-millions-of-americans-received-contami
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