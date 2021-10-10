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COVID-19 vaccinated parents' babies have black eyes, teeth, speak, walk, and vampire-like abilities
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29547 views • October 10, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021).
Black-eyed children are being born to parents who received the COVID-19 Coronavirus AI “black goo” fallen angel gene nephilim vaccine and have supernatural vampire-like powers
Children born to parents, who received the Illuminati NWO fake COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic lie gene-altering A.I. “black goo graphene oxide” 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus biochemical weapon Borg vaccine, are being born with black eyes and with teeth, and are able to crawl at 2 weeks old, and lift their heads up a day after being born, and start speaking words, and levitate their lower bodies in the air, according to David. These black-eyed children do not seem to be human, but they are changelings. These vaccinated people are giving birth to nephilim hybrid aliens. The Luciferase tattoo “Mark of the Beast” pigment can be seen glowing through the veins of the vaccinated people using ultraviolet light. Jana BenNun is still assuring millions of her followers that the vaccine is not the “Mark of the Beast,” and you are not going to lose your soul, even if you take it, so it is alright, and relax. Many of their followers, who listen to Jana BenNun and Steven BenNun, are afraid of the COVID-19 Coronavirus killing them, so they are taking the vaccine by listening to them. David says that the baby in the womb will either die or be born a nephilim child of the ascended master fallen angel devils, just as in Noah’s Atlantis days. Do not let these blood-drinking “Twilight Saga” vampire ascended master fallen angel devils’ black-eyed children into your home or car, because they will suddenly appear, and ring the door bell, and ask you to be let into your house. One mother found a black-eyed child sitting next to her own child in her car when she returned to the car, because her child gave it permission to enter her car. David reports that the NWO is saying that if you die within two weeks after receiving the COVID-19 biochemical weapon vaccine, you will not be considered a vaccinated person. They are making up any kind of laws they want. Steven & Jana BenNun continues to adamantly guarantee that you will not lose your soul because the COVID-19 Luciferase tattoo biometric ID microneedle patch AI “black goo” 4th vaccine is not the Mark of the Beast, and that you can still get saved, by taking many Bible verses out of context to prove their point, even when so many people have told them that they are wrong and they need to apologize to the millions of people who took the vaccine and their donators. They do not want to lose all their Christian ministry business donators and their Christian ministry business EMP shield customers by losing their reputation, and possibly causing a riot mob coming to their home to lynch them for assuring them that they will not lose their souls by taking the vaccine and it is not the Mark of the Beast. Their “Israeli News Live” listeners who listened to them and took the vaccine probably did not believe that the vaccine was really that dangerous, or they thought that they would just test it out if it is not the Mark of the Beast, or they were so scared of the Coronavirus pandemic and pressured by others to take the vaccine so they took it when Steven and Jana BenNun assured them that it is not the “Mark of the Beast” and that they will not lose their soul. Illuminati New Age Gnostic polytheist Christians like Steven & Jana BenNun are money-makers. Their gods Sananda Jesus and Isis and Christ-consciousness and Jezebel and Mammon are business-oriented. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Black-eyed children are being born to parents who received the COVID-19 Coronavirus AI “black goo” fallen angel gene nephilim vaccine and have supernatural vampire-like powers
Children born to parents, who received the Illuminati NWO fake COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic lie gene-altering A.I. “black goo graphene oxide” 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus biochemical weapon Borg vaccine, are being born with black eyes and with teeth, and are able to crawl at 2 weeks old, and lift their heads up a day after being born, and start speaking words, and levitate their lower bodies in the air, according to David. These black-eyed children do not seem to be human, but they are changelings. These vaccinated people are giving birth to nephilim hybrid aliens. The Luciferase tattoo “Mark of the Beast” pigment can be seen glowing through the veins of the vaccinated people using ultraviolet light. Jana BenNun is still assuring millions of her followers that the vaccine is not the “Mark of the Beast,” and you are not going to lose your soul, even if you take it, so it is alright, and relax. Many of their followers, who listen to Jana BenNun and Steven BenNun, are afraid of the COVID-19 Coronavirus killing them, so they are taking the vaccine by listening to them. David says that the baby in the womb will either die or be born a nephilim child of the ascended master fallen angel devils, just as in Noah’s Atlantis days. Do not let these blood-drinking “Twilight Saga” vampire ascended master fallen angel devils’ black-eyed children into your home or car, because they will suddenly appear, and ring the door bell, and ask you to be let into your house. One mother found a black-eyed child sitting next to her own child in her car when she returned to the car, because her child gave it permission to enter her car. David reports that the NWO is saying that if you die within two weeks after receiving the COVID-19 biochemical weapon vaccine, you will not be considered a vaccinated person. They are making up any kind of laws they want. Steven & Jana BenNun continues to adamantly guarantee that you will not lose your soul because the COVID-19 Luciferase tattoo biometric ID microneedle patch AI “black goo” 4th vaccine is not the Mark of the Beast, and that you can still get saved, by taking many Bible verses out of context to prove their point, even when so many people have told them that they are wrong and they need to apologize to the millions of people who took the vaccine and their donators. They do not want to lose all their Christian ministry business donators and their Christian ministry business EMP shield customers by losing their reputation, and possibly causing a riot mob coming to their home to lynch them for assuring them that they will not lose their souls by taking the vaccine and it is not the Mark of the Beast. Their “Israeli News Live” listeners who listened to them and took the vaccine probably did not believe that the vaccine was really that dangerous, or they thought that they would just test it out if it is not the Mark of the Beast, or they were so scared of the Coronavirus pandemic and pressured by others to take the vaccine so they took it when Steven and Jana BenNun assured them that it is not the “Mark of the Beast” and that they will not lose their soul. Illuminati New Age Gnostic polytheist Christians like Steven & Jana BenNun are money-makers. Their gods Sananda Jesus and Isis and Christ-consciousness and Jezebel and Mammon are business-oriented. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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