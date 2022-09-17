Government at WAR With Farmers, Famine COMING! Globalists Move Forward With Mass Starvation Agenda

Dutch farmers are retaliating against their tyrannical government, demanding freedom to farm!
Heaven's Harvests', Clayton Llewelyn joins to expose how the food shortages, and the abuse of farmers, is part of the plan to STARVE the WORLD!
Watch this new segment NOW at Stewpeters.com!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.