3/22/2023 Silk’s Interview with Ava: The total assets of Miles Guo seized by the Chinese Communist Party due to his cause of taking down the CCP are worth $20 billion, but according to the indictment issued on March 15 by the US Department of Justice, Miles Guo was charged with defrauding investors of $1 billion! This accusation makes no sense!

3/22/2023 Silk女士采访莘7女孩: 郭文贵先生因灭共被中共查封的总资产价值200亿美元，而美国司法部在3月15日发布的起诉书却指控说郭先生骗了投资者10亿美元，这种控告根本说不通！

