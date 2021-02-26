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Jen Psaki is Asked Where is the Missing Marine Protecting Biden and When Will the Fences Be Coming Down?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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During this week's daily White House Press Briefing Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter if a Marine was assigned to guard the outside door leading into the Oval Office because she (the reporter) noticed that there was not one present even though Joe Biden was apparently inside the office. The same reporter (on top of the Marine question) asked Psaki when the White House was planning on removing the fencing outside the Capitol buildings and her answers are as soft as always. I then take you over to @penguinsix YouTube Channel who investigates both these questions for us as he is the eyes and ears on the ground in Washington, D.C.

Related video and Channel:

White House Update - Fence removed & a hike to the VP’s & some historic Presidential Homes in DC.
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https://youtu.be/vKs3a9NCv5g

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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