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Jen Psaki is Asked Where is the Missing Marine Protecting Biden and When Will the Fences Be Coming Down?
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260 views • February 26, 2021
During this week's daily White House Press Briefing Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter if a Marine was assigned to guard the outside door leading into the Oval Office because she (the reporter) noticed that there was not one present even though Joe Biden was apparently inside the office. The same reporter (on top of the Marine question) asked Psaki when the White House was planning on removing the fencing outside the Capitol buildings and her answers are as soft as always. I then take you over to @penguinsix YouTube Channel who investigates both these questions for us as he is the eyes and ears on the ground in Washington, D.C.
Related video and Channel:
White House Update - Fence removed & a hike to the VP’s & some historic Presidential Homes in DC.
penguinsix YT Channel
https://youtu.be/vKs3a9NCv5g
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Related video and Channel:
White House Update - Fence removed & a hike to the VP’s & some historic Presidential Homes in DC.
penguinsix YT Channel
https://youtu.be/vKs3a9NCv5g
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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