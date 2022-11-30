Create New Account
Letting the Spirit Rest On You - Day of Rest Studies
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Published a day ago |

Support me with a cup of coffee 👉 https://bit.ly/kfe03l85 In today's Day of Rest study, we take a look at a few key events in the book of Numbers that reveal to us God's heart and what He desires to see in His people. This reading from Moses is called Parashat Beha’alotecha and consists of Numbers 8:1 to 12:16. This portion of Scripture is where we see the word "Prophesy" appear in the Bible for the very first time. The meaning of this often misused word will be explored, and as always, we will look at a wide variety of practical applications from within today's text.

