EPISODE THREE: DR. VERNON COLEMAN'S WEDNESDAY REVIEW (NOVEMBER 24TH 2021)

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Dr. Vernon Coleman explains that, according to figures from the WHO, the covid fraud is now over. He proves that the covid jabs are more dangerous to children than covid. He discusses masks and PCR tests, and explains exactly why A&E departments are overcrowded. He talks about the new symptomless covid, climate change, the media and Dr Hilary Jones.
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.earthnewspaper.com