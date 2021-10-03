© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gagged Australian Nurses Expose Truth Re: Vaccines, & Those Hospitalized, & The Very Many Now Dead, Or Suffering Severe Adverse Reactions; New Important Sites (MIRRORED)
Follow
6
Share
Report
1630 views • October 03, 2021
Gagged Australian Nurses Expose Truth Re: Vaccines, & Those Hospitalized, & The Very Many Now Dead, Or Suffering Severe Adverse Reactions; New Important Sites (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-10-03_0-10-30:5
Please circulate this information; links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
neverlosetruth2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/gagged-australian-nurses-form-whistleblower-group-to-expose-what-is-really-happening-in-hospitals-with-covid-19-vaccine-injuries/
https://t.me/NursesSpeakOut
https://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/nurses-whistleblowing/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/relief-from-covid-vaccine-tyranny-will-not-come-from-the-courts-as-u-s-supreme-court-denies-right-to-refuse-shots-by-nyc-teachers/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/despite-over-95-vaxxd-harvard-business-school-shifts-classes-online-after-substantial-outbreak-of-covid/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/if-you-get-the-pfizer-vax-youre-more-likely-to-get-covid-insider-leaks-fda-study/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/breaking-ai-powered-dod-data-analysis-program-named-project-salus-shatters-official-vaccine-narrative-shows-a-d-e-accelerating-in-the-fully-vaccinated-with-each-passing-week/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1969-fetal-deaths-recorded-following-covid-19-shots-but-criminal-fda-and-cdc-recommend-pregnant-women-get-the-shot/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/26041-deaths-2448362-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-unions-database-as-slovenia-suspends-jj-shot-after-death-of-20-year-old-student/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/nearly-50k-medicare-patients-died-soon-after-getting-covid-shot-whistleblower/
https://thecovidworld.com/page/4/
https://thecovidworld.com/the-testimonies-project-stories-of-covid-19-vaccine-injured-israelis-episode-6/
https://thecovidworld.com/queensland-nurse-says-she-will-not-take-the-covid-19-vaccine-horrific-adverse-reactions-are-going-unreported/
https://1000covidstories.com/personal-stories/
https://seethetruth.club/
https://thecovidblog.com/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-woman-injured-by-covid-vaccine-pleads-with-health-agencies-for-help-as-local-news-agency-kills-story-after-pressure-from-pfizer/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/newsom-to-mandate-covid-shots-for-public-and-private-schools-kids-as-young-as-kindergarten/?utm_source=featured&;utm_campaign=usa
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-10-03_0-10-30:5
Please circulate this information; links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
neverlosetruth2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/gagged-australian-nurses-form-whistleblower-group-to-expose-what-is-really-happening-in-hospitals-with-covid-19-vaccine-injuries/
https://t.me/NursesSpeakOut
https://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/nurses-whistleblowing/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/relief-from-covid-vaccine-tyranny-will-not-come-from-the-courts-as-u-s-supreme-court-denies-right-to-refuse-shots-by-nyc-teachers/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/despite-over-95-vaxxd-harvard-business-school-shifts-classes-online-after-substantial-outbreak-of-covid/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/if-you-get-the-pfizer-vax-youre-more-likely-to-get-covid-insider-leaks-fda-study/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/breaking-ai-powered-dod-data-analysis-program-named-project-salus-shatters-official-vaccine-narrative-shows-a-d-e-accelerating-in-the-fully-vaccinated-with-each-passing-week/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1969-fetal-deaths-recorded-following-covid-19-shots-but-criminal-fda-and-cdc-recommend-pregnant-women-get-the-shot/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/26041-deaths-2448362-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-unions-database-as-slovenia-suspends-jj-shot-after-death-of-20-year-old-student/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/nearly-50k-medicare-patients-died-soon-after-getting-covid-shot-whistleblower/
https://thecovidworld.com/page/4/
https://thecovidworld.com/the-testimonies-project-stories-of-covid-19-vaccine-injured-israelis-episode-6/
https://thecovidworld.com/queensland-nurse-says-she-will-not-take-the-covid-19-vaccine-horrific-adverse-reactions-are-going-unreported/
https://1000covidstories.com/personal-stories/
https://seethetruth.club/
https://thecovidblog.com/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-woman-injured-by-covid-vaccine-pleads-with-health-agencies-for-help-as-local-news-agency-kills-story-after-pressure-from-pfizer/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/newsom-to-mandate-covid-shots-for-public-and-private-schools-kids-as-young-as-kindergarten/?utm_source=featured&;utm_campaign=usa
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.