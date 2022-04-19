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The most likely reason for the lockdowns in Shanghai has nothing to do with COVID
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390 views • April 19, 2022
John-Henry sits down with author and China expert Steven Mosher to discuss the horrific scenes of COVID tyranny in Shanghai, as well as the real reason why China may be locking down one of its major cities yet again.
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