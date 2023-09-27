Rare Sighting: American Flamingos Grace Wisconsin Beach

Breitbart





Sep 26, 2023





American flamingos made an unexpected appearance on the shores of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin, much to the astonishment of locals and visitors. The rare sighting of these vibrant birds, captured on video by Jacci Haas at South Beach in Port Washington, caused quite a stir, drawing enthusiastic crowds to the area.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5gBpWvaSJiQ/