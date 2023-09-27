Create New Account
Rare Sighting: American Flamingos Grace Wisconsin Beach
Breitbart


Sep 26, 2023


American flamingos made an unexpected appearance on the shores of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin, much to the astonishment of locals and visitors. The rare sighting of these vibrant birds, captured on video by Jacci Haas at South Beach in Port Washington, caused quite a stir, drawing enthusiastic crowds to the area.


