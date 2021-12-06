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First Fruits! More Confirmation! Scriptures Showing Transfiguration Is IMMINENT!! GLORY TO GOD!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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171 views • December 06, 2021
John 4:35
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+4&;version=NASB

John 4:35 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/john/4.htm

3788 - "The eye/mind's eye"
https://biblehub.com/greek/3788.htm

Matt 6:22-23 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/matthew/6.htm

3022 - bright/white/brilliant
https://biblehub.com/greek/3022.htm

Shmita
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shmita
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