Jackie Feeney Personal Salvation Testimony - Born Again

Jackie asked her sister, was Jesus sitting in her sitting room? As her sister Marie had a real encounter with God in the 1980s and they were all confused as to what happened to her sister. They thought she might be caught up in a cult...but one by one, each member of a 13 children family professed Christ...this was both terrifying and appealing and you just could not deny it, she said.



The area in which she lived was rampant drugs area where there was a lot of unemployment. They lived in Dublin flats - one man prayed for years as an intercessor that God would show himself to these people- and that happened within weeks in a mighty way...Later on Jackie's mother, who was a religious catholic, became born again through the Word of God, realising that Jesus is the only way and the only intercessor. After this revelation she removed all images and statues of Mary and stopped praying to saints and only to Jesus, which is what the bible teaches us is correct.