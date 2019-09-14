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Ep. 60 - The Truth About Do Something - Red Flag Laws
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67 views • September 14, 2019
Following the two most recent mass shootings, the usual cries of DO SOMETHING have resurfaced as they always do following attacks or a crisis. After the Las Vegas shooting, we heard cries for a ban on bump stocks; today it's calls for red flag legislation. These laws, also known as Gun-Violence Restraining Orders, or Extreme Risk Protection Orders allow family members and mental health professionals to petition a court for an order enabling legal authorities to temporarily remove guns from those who are deemed to be a significant danger to themselves or others.
As is often the case with these DO SOMETHING solutions, it sounds good on the surface but what is the truth? Listen to find out.
As is often the case with these DO SOMETHING solutions, it sounds good on the surface but what is the truth? Listen to find out.
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