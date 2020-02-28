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REALLY FISHY...
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19 views • February 28, 2020
DO YOU HAVE A CLUE?
Something seems really fishy in that almost NOBODY posting any of these thousands upon thousands of chemtrail-filled sky videos or photos ever in any way identifies the perpetrators even though they easily could using publicly available flight tracking software like Flightradar24.com. Is it clever Psy-ops like in the movie "The Truman Show" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=loTIzXAS7v4), or Facebook post blocking algorithms, or Troll Control, or Fear, or what? Have YOU observed this FaceBook phenomena? Your comment is 1,000 times more valuable than a "LIKE" and submitting no COMMENT about this video is also quite revealing.
Something seems really fishy in that almost NOBODY posting any of these thousands upon thousands of chemtrail-filled sky videos or photos ever in any way identifies the perpetrators even though they easily could using publicly available flight tracking software like Flightradar24.com. Is it clever Psy-ops like in the movie "The Truman Show" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=loTIzXAS7v4), or Facebook post blocking algorithms, or Troll Control, or Fear, or what? Have YOU observed this FaceBook phenomena? Your comment is 1,000 times more valuable than a "LIKE" and submitting no COMMENT about this video is also quite revealing.
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