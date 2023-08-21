FDA AND IVERMECTIN 💉☠⚰ DR. JOHN CAMPBELL

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fR4jEvuoF6I
FDA explicitly recognizes that doctors do have the authority to prescribe ivermectin to treat COVID
Department of Justice lawyer representing the FDA
Ashley Cheung Honold
During oral arguments on Aug. 8, 2023 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.
“FDA is clearly acknowledging that doctors have the authority to prescribe human ivermectin to treat COVID.
So they are not interfering with the authority of doctors to prescribe drugs or to practice medicine,”
Three doctors
Lawsuit filed by Boyden Gray & Associates on behalf of three doctors who were disciplined for prescribing human-grade ivermectin to patients.
FDA had violated well-established law that allows doctors to prescribe an FDA-approved drug as an off-label treatment.
FDA "has unlawfully taken formal, unequivocal, and conclusory actions to prohibit or otherwise interfere with the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19,"
The FDA "cannot advise whether or for what purpose a doctor should prescribe, or a patient should take, an approved drug,"
Ivermectin approved by FDA in 1966
Case rejected late 2022
Not surprising its horse medicine
At the appeal
What about when it said, ‘No, stop it’?”
(Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod)
“Why isn’t that a command? If you were in English class, they would say that was a command.”
Ms. Honold described the statements as “merely quips.”
Is it horse and cow medicine?
‘more than 2.5 billion human (2,500,000,000) doses distributed in the last 30 years’
On the WHO list of essential medicines
Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products and Related Authorities
d. No Alternatives
For FDA to issue an EUA, there must be no adequate, approved, and available alternative to the candidate product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition.
A potential alternative product may be considered “unavailable” if there are insufficient supplies of the approved alternative to fully meet the emergency need.
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/13813322?hl=en&visit_id=638281313751461091-2399612896&rd=1#zippy=%2Cvaccine-misinformation
Treatment misinformation:
We do not allow content that promotes information that contradicts health authority guidance on treatments for specific health conditions,
including promotion of specific harmful substances or practices that have not been approved by local health authorities or the World Health Organization as safe or effective,
or that have been confirmed to cause severe harm.
MEDICINE FAILED US 🏥💀 NURSE GAIL MCCRAE
