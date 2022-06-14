Ukrainian Servicemen Fire Grad Rockets in Kharkiv

VOA News.

Jun 11, 2022 In Ukraine's Kharkiv Region, a Ukrainian artillery unit fires Grad rockets from a BM-21 multiple rocket launcher on Russian positions. A Ukrainian official said their army is running out of ammunition in its battles with Russian forces. In the Mykolaiv region near the frontline in the south of the country, the regional governor called for urgent international military assistance. “Russia's army is more powerful; they have a lot of artillery and ammo. For now, this is a war of artillery... and we are out of ammo,” Vitaliy Kim said. “The help of Europe and America is very, very important.” Ukraine is in talks with other countries about providing more weapons. Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said in a tweet Saturday he had spoken with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, to discuss future deliveries of heavy weapons. Kuleba said the two also discussed placing another round of EU sanctions on Russia. On the battlefield, fierce fighting continued in the Donbas region as Ukraine’s military launched several counterattacks in the Russian-occupied Kherson region in the south. In the capital, Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a unannounced visit meeting with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss the country’s restoration, and efforts toward European Union membership.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kSsbJNu7II

