A New York Judge Ruled That the COVID Vaccine Mandate Applies to PBA Members Was Invalid

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09/23/2022 In New York, Manhattan State Supreme Court Judge has ruled that New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate is invalid as it applies to members of the Police Benevolent Association