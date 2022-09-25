A New York Judge Ruled That the COVID Vaccine Mandate Applies to PBA Members Was Invalid

https://gnews.org/post/p1pd8357b
09/23/2022 In New York, Manhattan State Supreme Court Judge has ruled that New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate is invalid as it applies to members of the Police Benevolent Association
