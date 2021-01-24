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10 Days Of Darkness!! Military Operation: Stop Hunger Games!! Freedom News Network
What If This Happened?
What If This Happened?
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1436 views • January 24, 2021
I urge you to visit http://www.preparewithwhatif.com/ and build your emergency food supply TODAY.
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.

I Mainly Upload to my YouTube Channel, but since they are tyrants I will be here more often!! My YT channel name is: What If This Happened?

On January 20th President Trump "left" The White House and upon departure he told the Mainstream (Fake News) Media that it's only a short "goodbye" and he would be back in tha spot talking to them again, He was also boarding Marine 1, He was supposed to have private transportation, Biden had to charter his own flight to the Hollywood production of an inauguration, This is now a military operation!!

If you would like to donate to help get the New Production Site started go here:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whatif1137

Source for this video:
Huge Thanks to Mike Adams!! He has been my best source for information with everything to do with the "going's on"!!

Intro Music by: Bensound.com
Keywords
fake newspresident trumpglobalismagenda 21inauguration theatricsbiden nwo puppet
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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