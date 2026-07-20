WHO is Big Pharma profit making agency (in DE)

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Famous German Dr Wolfgang Wodarg is outspoken: the WHO is an agency preparing and facilitating insiders business. Then follows a program about the swine flu waves introduced by the funny joke "Hochansteckungsgefahr für Narren", in reference to the famous carnival in Köln. Der WHO Kaiser ist nackt, ganz nackt!