The US Defense Secretary Reiterated the One-China Policy and Commitment to Peace and Stability Across the Taiwan Strait

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05/23/2022 Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: As the president said, our One China policy has not changed.” He reiterated that policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also highlighted our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to help provide Taiwan the means to defend itself.