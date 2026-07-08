BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Divine Providence Meets Election Integrity
Freedom on Deck
Freedom on Deck
53 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • Today

It’s our July 4th 250 celebration episode. We talk election integrity, the bad SCOTUS rulings & other stories. With Janet Christie.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rhode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/

Email Chet at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

How to Win Debates: https://cvberton.substack.com/p/how-to-win-debates

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Alpha-Eye-CV-Berton/dp/B08YQMC1RX/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&sr=8-1

See Yahweh is My God website: https://yahmygod.com/

Keywords
courtmigrationelections
Chapters

00:00Chapter 1

11:18Chapter 2

22:46Chapter 3

33:44Chapter 4

44:57Chapter 5

55:56Chapter 6

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
After McConnell&#8217;s cardiac arrest, U.S. desperately needs politicians to pass physical and mental fitness tests for National Security reasons

After McConnell’s cardiac arrest, U.S. desperately needs politicians to pass physical and mental fitness tests for National Security reasons

Lance D Johnson
Canada Rushes to Expand Military as U.S. Relations Deteriorate

Canada Rushes to Expand Military as U.S. Relations Deteriorate

Garrison Vance
Cuba Goes Dark Again As Castro&#8217;s Grandson Expresses Willingness to Talk With Trump

Cuba Goes Dark Again As Castro’s Grandson Expresses Willingness to Talk With Trump

Garrison Vance
War with Iran is Back On, and the Coming Energy Lockdowns Are Now Inescapable

War with Iran is Back On, and the Coming Energy Lockdowns Are Now Inescapable

Mike Adams
Ron Paul Was Right All Along: Why His Principles Matter Now More Than Ever

Ron Paul Was Right All Along: Why His Principles Matter Now More Than Ever

Mike Adams
BrahMos deal with Indonesia reveals BRICS military axis quietly reshaping global power

BrahMos deal with Indonesia reveals BRICS military axis quietly reshaping global power

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy