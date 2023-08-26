Create New Account
Brutal Canadian Fire Evacuations: Cops Now ARRESTING People And Beg Neighbors To Snitch On Evaders
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Tim Truth


Aug 24, 2023


Kara Triance - Chief of Police BC RCMP: "We need you to call 911 if on your home cameras you are observing somebody behind an evacuated ordered area"


