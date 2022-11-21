Russia Continues Grinding Away Ukrainian Military & Electrical Power (Update for November 21, 2022)

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for November 21, 2022

- Russian makes incremental gains in the Donbass region;

- Ukraine’s power grid continues to degrade under Russian missile and drone strikes;

- Ukraine continues denying responsibility for missile strike in Poland;

- US claims NASAMS air defense systems performed at 100% effectiveness, provide no numbers or proof of this claim;

- There are not enough NASAMS arriving in Ukraine over the next several years to protect Ukraine from further Russian missile and drone salvos;

- Ukraine has more or less abandoned Kherson city;

- US DoD admits Ukraine cannot achieve its main objective of expelling Russia;

- Failure to achieve Ukraine’s objective while continuing to fight and lose men and equipment equates to demilitarization;

Mirrored - The New Atlas