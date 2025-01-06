BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why the CAR as a Weapon Psyops - 11 Reasons that feed the NWO
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • 3 months ago

Who Benefits from the Car Attack Psyops   

How does this fit 15-minute cities, help Elon sell deep state driverless cars, push for tech to control cars, eliminate travel, push ai government, allow for ai censorship, create a case for pre-crime, stoke civil war (America is Bankrupt), justify War for Israel, push Trump's purge agenda (Noahide you eventually), spark war against backyard animals, label religious fanatics including Christians,  and more.   

Break from the right / left big time wrestling script.   There is a much bigger agenda.    Sign up for alerts at SJWellFire.com


Keywords
nwosmart citiessjwellfirecar attacksnew orleans car attacklas vegas car attackfasle flagtrump false lightmaga church of satan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy