BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Terry Sacka explains Force Majeure 06/24/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
805 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
130 views • June 24, 2021
Terry Sacka from Cornerstone Asset Metals joins Pastor Stan in today's broadcast to discuss finances. Did you know the United States has a plan in the event they can no longer service their debt? Join us today as Terry gives us much insight into what is going on with America's finances.

Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog

Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club

Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/

Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership

Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon

Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads

Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]

Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/

Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/

Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/

Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/

EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy

Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
http://www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan

Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
Keywords
prophecyprophecy clubstan johnson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
AI Chip Stocks Fall After Report on OpenAI Revenue Shortfall

AI Chip Stocks Fall After Report on OpenAI Revenue Shortfall

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Considering Suspending Federal Gas Tax as States Lower Fuel Levies

Trump Considering Suspending Federal Gas Tax as States Lower Fuel Levies

Sterling Ashworth
After the Penny, Congress Looks to Tackle the Cost of the Nickel

After the Penny, Congress Looks to Tackle the Cost of the Nickel

Sterling Ashworth
India&#8217;s Central Bank Raises Repo Rate to 5.50%, First Increase Since 2023

India’s Central Bank Raises Repo Rate to 5.50%, First Increase Since 2023

Chase Codewell
U.S. Rare Earth Push Faces Processing Bottleneck as China Dominance Persists, Analysts Say

U.S. Rare Earth Push Faces Processing Bottleneck as China Dominance Persists, Analysts Say

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy