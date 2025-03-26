Something went wrong with the Ukrainian troops, when their armored vehicles and all-terrain vehicles, tried to break through to the border of the Belgorod Region. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense in a video published on March 24, 2025, FPV drone of the Sever Group of Forces of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade, spotted them trying to advance to the another Russian border, probably so that people would forget about Kiev's great defeat at Kursk. But, once again the mistake happened to them, being disturbed by FPV drone by ramming their vehicle twice along with the passengers. Moreover, Ukrainian troops have mostly abandoned their armored vehicles, and are now using several all-terrain vehicles to move quickly. But, Russian FPV that was monitoring from the beginning, moved much faster, arrived at the three vehicles, and of course the roaming ammunition hunted them down and eliminated them all!

At the same time, according to the latest Ukrainian data and maps, it is reported that they have broken through to Belgorod, captured Popovka and Demidovka, and near the approaches to the village of Grafovka, where fierce battles are already underway - Ukrainian troops are trying to break through and capture the settlement. About the heroic Russian border guards, repelling the enemy's attack from the border fortifications in Popovka, with losses - there were killed and wounded to the enemy, Russian sources report with maps, which are quite different by Ukrainian version. Ukrainian mappers do not comment much on the fighting in this area. It is quite clear, where the fighting with artillery and drone attacks took place on the border. And that the Ukrainians failed to break through the border fortifications in Popovka and Demidovka. Ukrainian special forces suffered casualties and were scattered among ravines and plantations. Russian border guards fought to exhaustion, then reinforcements arrived in time, and the guys were pulled out.

