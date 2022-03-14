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Foucault Pendulums Prove Earth's Rotation?
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
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344 views • March 14, 2022
In the mid 19th century a Frenchman named Léon Foucault became famous for swinging pendulums and claiming their consequent motions were proof positive of the Earth’s diurnal rotation. Since then so-called “Foucault Pendulums” have regularly been swinging at museums and exposition halls worldwide purporting to provide everlasting perpetual proof of the heliocentric spinning ball-Earth theory. The truth is, however, unbeknownst to most of the duped public, that Foucault’s pendulum was a failed experiment which proved nothing but how easy it is for pseudo-science to deceive the malleable masses.

To begin with, Foucault’s pendulums do not uniformly swing in any one direction. Sometimes they rotate clockwise and sometimes counter-clockwise, while other times they fail to rotate or they rotate far too much. Scientists who have repeated variations of the experiment have conceded time and again that “it was difficult to avoid giving the pendulum some slight lateral bias at starting.” The behavior of the pendulum actually depends on 1) the initial force beginning its swing and, 2) the ball-and-socket joint used which most-readily facilitates circular motion over any other. In fact, the majority of Foucault's Pendulums in operation today are not even based on this design and are instead electrically powered and fully adjustable. The supposed rotation of the Earth is completely inconsequential and irrelevant to the pendulum’s swing. If the alleged constant rotation of the Earth affected pendulums in any way, then there should be no need to manually start pendulums in motion. Furthermore, if the Earth’s alleged rotation actually caused the 360 degree uniform diurnal rotation of pendulums, then there should not exist a single stationary pendulum anywhere on Earth!

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