Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zenit St. Petersburg and Spartak Moscow Descended into Chaos on Sunday 27NOV22
126 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published Monday |

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos


Six players were red carded at the Russian Cup game between bitter rivals Zenit St. Petersburg and Spartak Moscow descended into chaos on Sunday 27 Nov 2022.

The show erupted when Zenit’s Wilmar Barrios clashed with Spartak forward Quincy Promes at the full-time whistle.

Brazilian Zenit defender Rodrigao then became involved, appearing to lash out at Spartak forward Shamar Nicholson, who responded by throwing a punch (if that's what you want to call it).

Zenit St Petersburg went on to win the drama-filled tie 4-2 on penalties.

Keywords
fightzenit spartakrussian footballplayers fightrussia cupcup of russiafootball fightmass fightzenit versus spartakzenit st petersburgrussian premier league

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket