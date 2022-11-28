Zenit St. Petersburg and Spartak Moscow Descended into Chaos on Sunday 27NOV22

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos





Six players were red carded at the Russian Cup game between bitter rivals Zenit St. Petersburg and Spartak Moscow descended into chaos on Sunday 27 Nov 2022.

The show erupted when Zenit’s Wilmar Barrios clashed with Spartak forward Quincy Promes at the full-time whistle.

Brazilian Zenit defender Rodrigao then became involved, appearing to lash out at Spartak forward Shamar Nicholson, who responded by throwing a punch (if that's what you want to call it).

Zenit St Petersburg went on to win the drama-filled tie 4-2 on penalties.