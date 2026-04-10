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Meanwhile, the situation in the Middle East continues to deteriorate rapidly, even though a two-week ceasefire deal has already entered into force. According to Russian intelligence, the United States is not going to make concessions to Iran and is determined to win this war. Russian intelligence claims that at the moment, the United States continues to reinforce its group in the Middle East, preparing to use the tactics of a ''multi-domain strike'' against Iran........................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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