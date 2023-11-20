Create New Account
Viktor Grebennikov - Created Anti-gravity Vehicle By 1991
1:32 Intro (40 snapshots 2.3-seconds each)7:07 Anti Gravity discovered from Viktor Grebennikov - deutsche Untertitel

19:53 The anti-gravity platform of Viktor Grebennikov - Suppressed Technology

9:58 Viktor Grebennikov Levitation Platform Bio Gravitics Time Travel

Note: Idea for the research from XAndrewX who updates, "Turns out it's Beetle's wings that are used, not Fly's wings".

***Anti-gravity discovered in 1988 by Viktor S. Grebennikov; created anti-gravity vehicle in 1991 and wrote a book with schematics in 1992 (publisher removed over 100-pages). It's old Tesla technology rediscovered by the public in 1988.

Keywords
gravityconqueredgrebennikov

