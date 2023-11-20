Viktor Grebennikov - Created Anti-gravity Vehicle By 1991

1:32 Intro (40 snapshots 2.3-seconds each)7:07 Anti Gravity discovered from Viktor Grebennikov - deutsche Untertitel
19:53 The anti-gravity platform of Viktor Grebennikov - Suppressed Technology
- 14:07
- 5:46
9:58 Viktor Grebennikov Levitation Platform Bio Gravitics Time Travel
1:51 XAndrewX: https://www.bitchute.com/video/O7k8oR30WoXZ/
6 clips, 40:23.
Note: Idea for the research from XAndrewX who updates, "Turns out it's Beetle's wings that are used, not Fly's wings".
***Anti-gravity discovered in 1988 by Viktor S. Grebennikov; created anti-gravity vehicle in 1991 and wrote a book with schematics in 1992 (publisher removed over 100-pages). It's old Tesla technology rediscovered by the public in 1988.
