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Jan 6th 2021 - Our New Pearl Harbor: Time for Re-education Camps!
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52 views • January 28, 2021
The January 6th of 2021 - The day 10,000 Nazis stormed the Capitol with maximum deadly force and destroyed democracy forever. It's time for a 20 year jail sentence and some classic communist re-education camps for these poor brainwashed people. These people who actually think they are actually allowed to have their own thoughts, haha. What a bunch of Trump-supporting losers thinking they can have freedom.
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