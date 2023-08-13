Create New Account
Prophecy Update: How We Know This Is The Last Hour 1 John 2:18-20
gocephas
Published Yesterday

The Apostle John by the Holy Spirit is hitting on two matters of prophetic importance concerning the last hour. First he addresses the deadly danger of Christians loving the world., the things of the world. becoming too attached to the world. and secondly how we can know that this is the last hour by virtue of the coming Antichrist and with him the many Antichrist who oppose Christ which is what we are going to look at today. It's my hope and prayer that today's update will be an encouragement to the many which are weary and hurting this the last hour. I think you would agree the spiritual warfare is intensifying the closer we get to the Rapture. Are you experiencing that in your own life? Actually this in itself is evident that this is in fact the last hour. Mirrored . .   .

gospelprophecyj d farag

