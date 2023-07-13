GLENN BECK | How Elites will use ESG, AI, & CBDCs to Seize TOTAL CONTROL

Rep. Maxine Waters recently said the quiet part out loud. While on CNBC, she declared that "it's inevitable that EVERYONE is going to have to participate" in an ESG system.





Glenn pairs this with Vice President Kamala Harris' recent admission that she believes artificial intelligence should be taught how to respond ... i.e. have equity, ESG, and social justice baked into it. But it won't end there.





The government is also working on a programmable CBDC. Glenn ties all of this together and exposes how elites are building a digital jail to seize total control ...





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL





► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn





► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw?sub_confirmation=1





► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck