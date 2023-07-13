Create New Account
GLENN BECK | How Elites will use ESG, AI, & CBDCs to Seize TOTAL CONTROL
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago

Rep. Maxine Waters recently said the quiet part out loud. While on CNBC, she declared that "it's inevitable that EVERYONE is going to have to participate" in an ESG system.


Glenn pairs this with Vice President Kamala Harris' recent admission that she believes artificial intelligence should be taught how to respond ... i.e. have equity, ESG, and social justice baked into it. But it won't end there.


The government is also working on a programmable CBDC. Glenn ties all of this together and exposes how elites are building a digital jail to seize total control ...


Keywords
aiglenn becktotal controlesgglobal elitescbdcsblaze tvbiden regime

