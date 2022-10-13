⚠️AOC got WRECKED. This is one of the most relentless verbal beatdowns you’ll see"You ran as an outsider yet you voted to start this war in Ukraine. You're voting to start a nuclear war with Russia and China"
Source @SGTnewsNetwork
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.