SHaDoWCa7 sings with Zhao Qi "Anthem of Azeroth" World of Warcraft (Despacito)

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on May 31, 2020 along with her original description:

"I am so privileged to present my new friend, Zhao Qi, from the other side of the world!!! This song has been weeks in the making, and, thanks to the internet, we were able to put this project together for all our World of Warcraft brothers and sisters! It was SO MUCH FUN (and hard work)! But we did it! A legendary feat achieved by the heroic determination from a Horde and Alliance team! FOR AZEROTH!!!

The music to this song is from "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi."

New lyrics written by Destiny Cross: "Anthem of Azeroth"

Together hand in hand,

Throughout the Warcraft land,

All enemies let's band, together!

Stormwind, Orgrimmar,

It really isn't hard,

We're just two halves of one part!

I know we can be friends,

There's no need to pretend,

We'll be comrades to the end!

Let's sing into the night!We don't have to fight!

Horde, Alliance let's unite!

The freedom of our song,It's where we all belong!

The anthem of Azeroth!

Together we are better, you will see!

Let's sing it you and me!

The Horde, Alliance melody!

Together we are better, you will see!

Let's sing it you and me!

The Horde, Alliance melody!

Let's sing into the night! We don't have to fight!

Horde, Alliance let's unite!

The freedom of our song,It's where we all belong!

The anthem of Azeroth!

Together we are better, you will see!

Let's sing it you and me!

The Horde, Alliance melody!

Together we are better, you will see!

Let's sing it you and me!

The Horde, Alliance melody!

Together we are better, you will see!

Let's sing it you and me!

The Horde, Alliance melody!

Together we are better, you will see!

Let's sing it you and me!

The Horde, Alliance melody!

